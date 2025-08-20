Kevin Trapp signs for Paris FC from Eintracht Frankfurt

GERMAN international goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has returned to France for a second spell, signing for newly-promoted Paris FC from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 35-year-old, capped nine times, has signed a three-year contract with Paris FC, who are backed by the Arnaults, one of the world’s wealthiest families.

They opened their campaign in disappointing fashion with a 1-0 defeat away at Angers on Sunday.

Paris FC is proud to welcome Kevin, the club said in a statement.

Trapp previously played for their city rivals Paris Saint-Germain from 2015 to 2018.

He was a regular in the side that won the Ligue 1 title in 2016 before gradually falling out of favour.

He returned to Eintracht on loan in 2018 before signing permanently.

Trapp played in the side that won the Europa League in 2022.

He was man of the match in the final against Rangers.

He then helped Eintracht finish third in the Bundesliga last term.

This was the first time they had made the top three since 1993.

He will bring the experience at the top level that for the moment is lacking in 22-year-old Obed Nkambadio.

Nkambadio was first choice last season and played in the Angers game.

Paris FC’s next challenge is away in the febrile atmosphere of the Stade Velodrome at Marseille.

Marseille also lost their opener 1-0 to Rennes. - AFP