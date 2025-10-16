39 Kedah inmates freed under Ihsan MADANI PBSL programme

POKOK SENA: A total of 39 inmates in Kedah have been released under the Ihsan MADANI Release of Prisoners on Licence programme in conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali celebration.

Kedah Prison director Deputy Prison Commissioner Charin Promwichit said the release involved 29 inmates from Pokok Sena Prison and 10 from Sungai Petani Prison.

He explained that those released comprise individuals serving sentences of three years or less.

Under the Ihsan MADANI PBSL programme, the inmates will be periodically monitored by district parole officers to ensure compliance with their licensed release conditions.

Charin expressed his belief that every individual deserves a second chance to reform and contribute positively to society.

He added that families and employers should extend this second chance and not marginalise the released inmates.

Of the 39 prospects, 11 have returned to their homes while 28 have joined the Corporate Smart Internship programme.

A 34-year-old male prospect expressed his gratitude for being among those released for Deepavali.

He said he was overjoyed to be able to celebrate the festival with his family after being arrested in June for stealing a lorry battery.

The prospect promised never to repeat the offence and thanked authorities for the opportunity to reunite with his family during the celebration. – Bernama