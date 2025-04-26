39 KRTs in Sarawak selected as progressive KRTs - Aaron

KUCHING: A total of 39 Neighbourhood Watch Areas (KRT) have been selected as Progressive KRTs in Sarawak this year, said National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang, today.

He said that each Progressive KRT is eligible to apply for an allocation of up to RM100,000 annually to implement programmes across eight focus areas, outlined by the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN).

“I urge all KRTs in Sarawak to remain active, and I hope to see every KRT in the state eventually upgraded to Progressive KRT status,” he said.

“With the allocation of RM20 million in grants to the Ministry of National Unity (KPN) for Progressive KRTs, we are optimistic that more KRTs will be able to participate in a broader range of activities.

He said this at today’s Aidilfitri celebration, organised by the Sarawak JPNIN, at the Penview Convention Centre.

The celebration was attended by members of KRTs, the Voluntary Patrol Scheme, Community Mediators, Taska and Tabika Perpaduan staff, Uniti Squad members, and representatives from non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

According to Aaron, Progressive KRTs will concentrate on eight key areas: the livelihood economy, community resilience and security, leadership, community well-being, lifelong learning, the environment, cultural heritage, and creativity.

Aaron said that there are currently 8,554 KRTs nationwide, with 1,092 of them located in Sarawak.

Previously, the media reported that JPNIN was targeting 300 KRTs to be modernised and upgraded as Progressive KRTs.

Meanwhile, the National Unity Ministry, in a statement, announced an allocation of RM302,775 to five Tabika Perpaduan in Sarawak to carry out improvement works which can benefit students.

The kindergartens involved are Tabika Perpaduan RPR Permyjaya Miri; Tabika Perpaduan Ong Tiang Swee, Kuching; Tabika Perpaduan Sungai Plan, Bintulu; Tabika Perpaduan Siol Kandis, Kuching and Tabika Perpaduan Kampung Pahlawan, Limbang.