PASIR MAS: A total of 41 army officers and rank-and-file soldiers have been dismissed in connection with bullying and abuse cases involving lower-ranked personnel since 2019, said Malaysian Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

He said that of the total, action was taken against 29 rank-and-file soldiers and 12 officers, including privates, majors and lieutenants.

“We take a serious view of bullying or abuse... several abuse cases have taken place over the past five years and drastic action has been taken.

“We will not compromise at all, whether it involves an officer or lower-ranked personnel,” he told reporters after visiting the 8th Brigade Operations area in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at the Tok O army post in Rantau Panjang here today.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain said he views acts of bullying or abuse as a betrayal of the military.

He said the Malaysian Army (TDM) does not take lightly any form of abuse or bullying in the military and views every lower-ranked personnel as a brother or sister who ought to be protected.

He then touched on the death of 21-year-old Private Muhammad Muqriz Aseri, who died after he was believed to have been subjected to bullying.

“The incident that befell Private Muhammad Muqriz Aseri is very much regretted and has a significant impact on the military institution.

“I deeply regret and am saddened by the incident that befell him. This is the only incident that has really affected TDM,” he said.

He added that the personnel suspected of being involved in the case had been remanded and their remand order had been extended by the police in Miri, Sarawak until April 9 (Wednesday) to assist in investigations.

According to him, although the case is under police investigation, the army’s internal board is also carrying out its own investigation to review the procedures followed by the unit involved.

“The army will not remain idle. We often remind our personnel regarding these matters (not to bully or abuse lower-ranked personnel). However, the incident that happened is not a tradition within the army, but there are isolated incidents due to the actions of individuals,” he said.

The media had previously reported that the 21-year-old Muhammad Muqriz, from the 20th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, died due to blunt trauma to the chest, which caused damage to the heart.