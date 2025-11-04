KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told today that the car belonging to Muhammed Yusoff Rawther was locked when police conducted a search and found two imitation pistols and drugs last year.

Investigating officer Inspector Aiman Mohd Suhaimi, 32, from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Brickfields district police headquarters, said the Nissan Teana, which was parked by the roadside near a condominium in Bukit Kiara here, had not been accessed by any other individuals.

“Police investigations revealed that the vehicle was not damaged and remained locked until the raid was carried out (at 9.25 am on Sept 6, 2024),” he said.

He said this when questioned by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Mohamad Shahrizat Amadan during the trial of Muhammed Yusoff, a former research assistant to a politician, who is facing charges of drug trafficking and possession of imitation firearms.

The 12th prosecution witness also agreed with the prosecution that there was no evidence to suggest any other individual had used electronic equipment to open the dark blue car, bearing registration number PMH 6391, and place ‘prohibited items’ inside.

According to Aiman, the accused, while having his statement recorded, said he had difficulty opening the car door despite repeatedly pressing the remote control during the raid.

The witness also confirmed that no fingerprint analysis had been conducted on the imitation pistols found in the vehicle.

He explained that, in cases involving the discovery of firearms or imitation firearms, the items in question would usually need to be examined using the finger dusting technique by forensic officers.

“However, a check with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) confirmed that the car was registered under the name of Muhammed Yusoff.

“Since the illegal items were found in the accused’s Nissan Teana and the suspect arrested was the same person, the fingerprint detection process was not necessary,” he said when questioned by DPP Mohd Sabri Othman.

In response to questions from lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, the police officer also confirmed that no fingerprint examination had been conducted on all four door handles of the car.

The witness agreed with the lawyer that the flat surfaces of the case items, including the firearms, would have facilitated the examination process had it been carried out immediately after the raid.

Muhammad Rafique said: I suggest that if finger dusting is carried out on the two imitation pistols, it is highly likely that you will not find Muhammed Yusoff’s fingerprints. Do you agree?

Aiman: Disagree.

Muhammad Rafique then asked, “But you did not carry out the fingerprint examination?” to which the witness replied, “Yes”.

The trial before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin continues on April 28.

Muhammed Yusoff is accused of trafficking 305 grammes of cannabis in a vehicle in front of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters surau at 10.15 am on Sept 6, 2024.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

He was also charged with possession of two fake firearms near a condominium on Jalan Bukit Kiara at 9.25 am on Sept 6, 2024.

The charge, under Section 36(1) of the Firearms Act 1960, provides a maximum penalty of one year in prison or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or both, if convicted.