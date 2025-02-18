KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 448 entrepreneurs under the Business Accelerator Programme (BAP) 3.0 and the Bumiputera Enterprise Enhancement Programme (BEEP) received more than RM60 million in entrepreneurship grants from the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP) in 2024, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said 226 entrepreneurs received BAP grants amounting to RM26.31 million, while 222 entrepreneurs received BEEP grants worth RM34.4 million.

“Both programmes will continue in 2025, with RM55 million allocated for BAP, which offers hybrid financing comprising 40 per cent grants and 60 per cent soft loans.

“For BEEP, RM30 million has been allocated for 2025, provided in the form of matching grants and loans through appointed financing providers,“ he said during a question-and-answer session today.

He was responding to a question from P. Prabakaran M. Parameswaran (PH-Batu) regarding grants for local entrepreneurs to adopt digital technology in their businesses and the training programmes available to enhance their use of digital platforms.

Ramanan added that training and mentorship programmes have been implemented in 2024 and 2025 to equip entrepreneurs with digital business skills, including incorporating digitalisation elements into entrepreneurship guidance programmes at the National Entrepreneurship Institute (INSKEN).

He noted that KUSKOP has also introduced the EmpowerPPK programme, aimed at enhancing knowledge and skills among petty traders and hawkers in conducting digital transactions.

“KUSKOP’s MyMall platform offers a free online marketplace for products and services, along with onboarding training for participating entrepreneurs. The N-GENE programme by PROTÉGÉ provides entrepreneurship training to help businesses expand through online learning,“ he said.

Replying to a supplementary question from Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar), Ramanan said the Live Hub TikTok Shop Initiative will continue in Sabah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan, Penang and Johor, offering a digital platform for entrepreneurs to expand their market reach.

He said 257 entrepreneurs have benefited from the initiative, generating profits of nearly RM5.3 million.

Entrepreneurs can leverage Live Hub TikTok Shop to create high-quality videos on TikTok Shop using professional green screen backgrounds, studio-grade lighting, tripods, 22-inch monitors and more, he added.