KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 48 abandoned premises and buildings have been identified in the federal capital as of last Feb 20, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said that based on the latest records from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), 25 of them were residential buildings while the remaining 23 were commercial buildings.

“These abandoned buildings are in several areas, including in Jinjang Utara, with at least seven premises, the majority of which are residential buildings. This may be due to local issues stemming from old housing.

“At Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah or Jalan Ipoh, there are several abandoned residential and commercial units, reflecting urban decay or stunted development. Several premises in Lorong Tiong Nam are listed and mostly rows of old dilapidated shops,“ she said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

She was responding to a question from Senator Tan Sri Mohamad Fatmi Che Salleh on the number of abandoned buildings in the federal capital and the government’s efforts to resolve the issue.

Dr Zaliha said several strategic areas such as Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Pudu and Jalan Gombak were also on the list with abandoned premises and buildings, indicating that the issue was not only occurring in suburban areas but also prime commercial locations with high potential.

“It is also surprising that several neighbourhoods that are generally considered mature and stable and have consistent land demand such as Kampung Baru, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Setapak, Cheras and Kampung Pandan also have abandoned buildings.

“This is likely due to the issue of layered ownership, stalled heritage planning or failed property investment that has caused the premises to be left empty for a long time,” she said.

To address the issue, she said, DBKL had taken several proactive steps including issuing notification letters and notices under Sections 74 and 75 of Act 171 (Local Government ACT) to all affected premises owners.

However, to date, only nine building owners have taken action after receiving the notices, she said.

According to her, Section 74 empowers local authorities (PBT) to direct owners to repair or clean up dirty and unsightly buildings while Section 75 allows action to be taken if the owner fails to comply with the instructions.

Apart from that, provisions under Section 83(1) of the Roads, Drainage and Buildings Act 1974 (Act 133) allow local authorities to order the repair, renovation or demolition of any building that is deemed to be a danger to public safety or to damage the aesthetic value of the environment.

She said DBKL was examining reuse or redevelopment strategies with appropriate strategic partners so that abandoned buildings could be restored and reintroduced into the market cycle.

Redevelopment strategies are also being looked into to reactivate dilapidated areas more holistically, she added,

Responding to a supplementary question from Mohamad Fatmi on whether there was a task force or organisation that would look into the acquisition of buildings and renovate, resell or rent them out, Dr Zaliha said she agreed to set up a special team to look into the issue in more detail.