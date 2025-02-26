SERDANG: The findings of a study conducted by the Biotechnology and Nanotechnology Research Centre of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) found that approximately 50 per cent of the 5,000 imported rice samples seized by the authorities were mixed with local white rice.

MARDI Biotechnology and Nanotechnology Research Centre senior research officer Mohd Shahril Firdaus Ab Razak said the study was conducted using deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing technology which can distinguish between local and imported white rice.

“These 5,000 samples were taken randomly from 55 bags of rice seized in several operations carried out by the authorities. From each bag of rice, 95 samples were taken.

“Within three to five days, we can conduct an analysis on 950 samples,” he said at a press conference here today.

Mohd Shahril Firdaus said the study period was from the end of 2023 to March 2024 when the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) created a Special Task Force for Integrated Operations of Local White Rice to identify the local white rice chain.

“We have submitted this study report to the authorities who sent us the samples, namely the Padi and Rice Regulatory Authority (KPB) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN),“ he said.

He said currently his party has created 10 subsidised rice varieties, including MR303, MR307, MR315, Padi Putra 1 and Padi Putra 2, as the study sequence.

“We are focusing on subsidised rice varieties because rice farmers in this country use subsidised rice seeds and harvest the produce to send to the factory,“ he said.

Mohd Shahril Firdaus said the study using the technology was carried out following requests from authorities such as KPB and KPDN who are responsible for monitoring and enforcement.

He said the technology introduced in 2023 could assist the authorities in identifying local rice sources, protecting the interests of the community and ensuring that subsidised local rice is of quality and genuine.

For the record, KPDN has received 47 complaints related to rice issues, including complaints related to mixed rice, which is believed to be a mixture of local rice with imported rice throughout the implementation period of Op Jamin which began on July 7 until Sept 2, 2023.

On October 9, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the government would introduce Regulations Prohibiting the Mixture of Local White Rice with Imported White Rice, which is one of the main strategies to resolve the issue of local white rice shortage.