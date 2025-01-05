State govt’s plans to carry out mass culling of stray dogs disappointing: Furrykids Safehaven

PETALING JAYA: Negri Sembilan-based dog rescue association, Furrykids Safehaven have expressed its deep concern and grave disappointment with the state government over its future plans to carry out mass culling of stray dogs, particularly in Malay-majority areas within the state.

“As an animal welfare organisation that has been actively rescuing, neutering, rehabilitating, and relocating stray animals based on community concerns and public complaints, we find this decision deeply inhumane, counterproductive, and ethically unjustifiable,” said its president Jeskiran Kaur, in a statement, today.

She further opined that stray animals are not a problem to be eradicated — as they are a result of human negligence and deserve responsible, compassionate solutions.

“Our shelter has invested countless resources and years of dedicated work in reducing stray populations through Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) efforts and community education.

“The (planned) indiscriminate killing of these animals not only undermines all these efforts but also sends a dangerous message that cruelty is an acceptable form of control,” she said.

Jeskiran further said while we understand the need to address public health and safety concerns, culling is not a sustainable solution.

“Scientific evidence and the experiences of progressive nations and cities have proven that TNR, adoption programs, and public education are far more effective in the long term.”

Furrykids Safehaven, she stressed, remains committed to safeguarding both the welfare of stray animals and the safety of the public.

“We are more than willing to work with local authorities to design and implement humane strategies.

“Let us not resort to violence against the voiceless. Let us choose compassion, responsibility, and progress.

“We speak not only for ourselves — but for the thousands of innocent lives whose voices are never heard,” she added.

Her response comes after the state assemblymen from both government and the opposition bench were reportedly in unison over plans to eradicate stray dogs in Malay-majority areas within Negri Sembilan.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun had said that the presence of these dogs had disrupted the daily lives of the population.