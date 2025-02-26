SHAH ALAM: Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (ANGKASA) is confident that 50 school cooperatives will achieve over RM1 million in revenue each by the end of this year, said its president, Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah.

He said this target is attainable following the success of 38 school cooperatives that surpassed RM1 million in revenue last year.

“Last year, we set a target of 30 schools, but with the right strategies in place, the number of school cooperatives surpassing RM1 million grew to 38.

“This progress follows a domino effect - once one school reaches RM1 million, others follow suit. I believe the remaining 12 from our target of 50 will soon achieve the same milestone,” he said.

Abdul Fattah, who is also the ASEAN Cooperative Organisation (ACO) president, said this to Bernama after launching the Selangor State One Million School Cooperatives Aspiration Programme 2025 at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kota Kemuning here today.

SMK Kota Kemuning was selected as the host for the event after recording RM2.1 million in revenue last year, making it the second school to exceed RM2 million, after Kolej Vokasional Tanah Merah in Kelantan.

Abdul Fattah added that digitalisation has been a key driver in boosting school cooperative revenues, allowing cooperatives to expand their sales strategies creatively.

“With digitalisation, registered customers and nearby communities can easily access and purchase products at more competitive prices,” he said.

Currently, 2,499 school cooperatives are registered with the Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission and are operating nationwide.