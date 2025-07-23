Al-Ahli replaces Al-Hilal in Saudi Super Cup 2025–26

SAUDI PRO LEAGUE side Al-Ahli confirmed on Tuesday it will compete in the 2025–26 Saudi Super Cup, replacing Al-Hilal who withdrew citing player fatigue following their Club World Cup campaign.

Al-Hilal, who reached the knockout stages of the Club World Cup and defeated Manchester City in the last 16 before losing to Fluminense in the quarter-finals on July 4, announced their decision on Monday, referencing scheduling concerns.

Al-Ahli, who finished fifth in the recent Saudi Pro League season, said in a statement on X: “We received an official letter from the Saudi Football Federation to participate in the Saudi Super Cup for the 2025–2026 season, scheduled to be held in Hong Kong from August 19–23, based on the competition’s regulations.

“After a comprehensive study of all aspects, we decided to agree to participate in the tournament in line with the team’s goals and preparation plan for the new season,“ the statement added.

The Saudi Super Cup precedes the league campaign, which begins in late August. - Reuters