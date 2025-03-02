NIBONG TEBAL: The Penang State Education Department is committed to ensuring that 56 schools in the Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district have at least one digital smartboard this year, to improve teachers’ skills in using educational technology.

Its director, Wan Sajiri Wan Hassan, said the use of digital smartboards can make the teaching and learning (PdP) process more interactive, smooth and effective while empowering students with the digital skills needed to compete in today’s digital era.

“The Ministry of Education (MOE) is facing numerous challenges in the PdP implementation in this modern era. So, the MOE is taking proactive steps by introducing the Digital Education Policy as a guide for all parties to adapt to technological advances.

“At the same time, the ministry also encourages all parties to take advantage of technology to further strengthen the country’s education system,” he said at the charity dinner organised by Kumpulan Penggerak Ibu Bapa, Komuniti dan Swasta (KPIBKS) Seberang Perai Selatan and District Education Office here on Sunday, which was graced by Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak.

While commending the smart partnership of KPIBKS and the District Education Office in organising the charity dinner to raise funds for schools in the district, Wan Sajiri said it also proved the commitment of the parties to ensuring the success of the national education agenda.

“The main objective of the dinner is to raise funds to support KPIBKS programmes and activities, including providing at least one digital smartboard to every school in the district,” he added.