56 security personnel complete elite counter-terrorist and sniper commando courses

IPOH: About 56 Malaysian security personnel have successfully completed the intensive Counter Terrorist Team and Sniper 69 Commando courses.

The comprehensive training program ran from June 15 to September 3 and involved six officers and fifty personnel from various ranks across multiple security agencies.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Khalid Ismail stated that the courses challenged both physical endurance and mental resilience of participants.

He emphasised that course completion represents both personal achievement and significant national security responsibility.

Khalid made these remarks during the closing ceremony at Sultan Nazrin Shah Camp in Ipoh.

The ceremony was attended by Commander SAC Hamzah Hashim of 69 Commando and Perak Deputy Police chief DCP Mohammad Azlin Sadari.

Khalid highlighted the strong integration demonstrated by participation from multiple security forces including Special Operations Group, Naval Special Forces, and Air Special Forces.

Hashim announced that participants will advance to Sea Combat training focusing on underwater operations and tactical parachute courses.

He explained that the training exposes personnel to contemporary threats across land, sea, and air environments.

The 69 Commando unit is currently proposing new quarter construction under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Sultan Nazrin Shah Camp serves as both a special forces training centre and international cooperation platform.

Hashim described the camp as a symbol of Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to national sovereignty protection. – Bernama