KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 56,294 fraudulent online content have been removed or taken down with the cooperation of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) from January to Dec 1 this year as part of the government’s efforts to combat online crime.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said that the number of removed content this year showed quite a significant increase from 6,297 posts in 2023 and 242 in 2022.

Furthermore, she mentioned that Malaysia recorded a loss of RM1.224 billion from January to October this year due to online fraud.

“It’s not that the ministry hasn’t made efforts to remove fraudulent contents...but we just don’t see this approach as effective.

“There’s even a point where Meta allows scammers to impersonate the AGC (Attorney-General’s Chamber) and post on Facebook that the AGC now has a special task force to help scam victims recover their losses.”

“I think that is too much, of course after our protest, Meta actually took down the contents but it shows that the screening procedure done by Meta is problematic because how can you allow the ads claiming they are AGC without a proper background check and clarification.”

Teo said this after launching the white paper titled “Teens, Tech and Trust: Navigating Social Media in Malaysia,“ by the Social and Economic Research Initiative (SERI) here today.

Prior to this, Teo reportedly said that the MCMC had identified 274 advertisements on Facebook impersonating the AGC, claiming that these were the result of widespread abuse of artificial intelligence (AI) by irresponsible parties.

She had also expressed hope that the Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Online Safety Bill 2024 will be passed to create a safer internet environment for all citizens.

Earlier in her speech, Teo said SERI’s white paper delves into the complexities of social media use among teenagers and provides valuable recommendations for addressing these risks while retaining the benefits.

Realising the importance of redesigning reporting and support systems for teenagers, Teo said that simplified reporting mechanisms and round-the-clock mental health support can ensure teenagers feel empowered and protected when facing online harm.

She also raised the importance of digital literacy education, noting that extending efforts beyond schools and into homes will empower teenagers to better understand and navigate the risks associated with social media in a more responsible and informed way.

“As a policymaker, I recognise the critical need for comprehensive, multi-stakeholder collaboration.

“Enhancing coordination among government agencies, platform providers and civil society is a practical and necessary step toward developing a more effective and unified response to the online harms that teenagers face, in a holistic and sustainable manner.

“These recommendations offer a strong foundation for future policies and initiatives aimed at fostering online safety and well-being,“ she said.