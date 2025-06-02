KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 58 illegal immigrants were arrested for suspected immigration violations during a raid at a food court in Puchong, Selangor, yesterday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the offences included overstaying, abusing the Temporary Employment Visit Passes and engaging in illegal businesses.

He said that in the raid, 31 men and 10 women from Myanmar, two men and one woman from Indonesia, nine men from Bangladesh, four men from India and one man from Vietnam were arrested.

“All the foreign nationals, aged between 18 and 40, were detained for suspected offences under Sections 6 (1)(c) and 15 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“They will be placed at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot for further investigation and action,” he said in a statement today.

Zakaria said that 102 individuals were examined in the raid conducted by 95 officers and personnel from various agencies.

He added that the raid was carried out following complaints from the public and after a week of surveillance.