58th AMM opens in KL with focus on ASEAN unity and global relevance

KUALA LUMPUR: The 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) kicked off in Kuala Lumpur, marking the start of Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN Chair for 2025.

The event began with a courtesy call by ASEAN foreign ministers on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, highlighting Malaysia’s role in fostering regional unity.

Anwar, in his opening address, urged ASEAN to strengthen its internal cohesion and strategic relevance amid global uncertainties.

He stressed the bloc’s role as a driver of peace, stability, and inclusive growth.

The plenary session, chaired by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, saw participation from all 10 ASEAN member states and observer Timor-Leste.

Key discussions centred on the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, regional integration, and economic resilience.

Ministers also addressed pressing issues, including Myanmar’s political crisis.

A highlight was the formal inclusion of Algeria and Uruguay as new signatories to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), reflecting ASEAN’s expanding global partnerships.

Mohamad later held talks with Uruguay’s Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin.

Running until July 11 under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ the meetings involve 24 ministerial-level engagements with ASEAN Dialogue Partners.

Over 1,500 delegates, including foreign ministers and senior officials, are attending. - Bernama