KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will continue to lead as an innovative, credible and influential media organisation both nationally and globally.

In a Facebook post marking Bernama’s 58th anniversary today, Anwar acknowledged the agency’s vital role in delivering accurate and trustworthy information to the public.

“Congratulations to Bernama on its 58th anniversary.

“In this fast-evolving digital era, Bernama’s ability to adapt to future technologies, such as digital platforms, artificial intelligence and big data, is crucial to ensuring news reaches the public swiftly and effectively,” he said.

Established under the BERNAMA Act 1967, the agency began operations on May 20, 1968, with news wire services.

It then expanded into photo services, launched a radio station in 2007, a television channel in 2008, and later strengthened its presence across digital platforms.

For over five decades, Bernama has upheld its founding objectives, delivering timely, accurate and balanced news through its wire services, TV and radio channels, as well as digital platforms, to serve the national interest.