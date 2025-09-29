6,409 transport firms registered for RON95 subsidy under SKPS

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 6,409 transport companies, involving 14,527 vehicles, have registered under the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS) to access RON95 petrol subsidies as of September 28.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the figure includes 357 companies with 601 vehicles in Sabah and 146 companies with 356 vehicles in Sarawak.

He urged more companies to register promptly to benefit from the initiative after officiating the SKPS RON95 Customer Engagement Day for Sabah and Labuan.

Companies that have not yet obtained their fleet cards will still be eligible to claim cash reimbursements once the programme is fully rolled out.

To qualify, companies must have registered with SKPS and applied for a fleet card by October 31.

Reimbursement claims will cover RON95 petrol purchases made between September 30 and October 31, or until the fleet card is issued.

Claims must be submitted via the SKPS platform along with proof of purchase such as uploaded fuel receipts.

Armizan said SKPS and the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative for individuals form part of the government’s broader strategy to address fuel subsidy leakages.

These efforts align with the ministry’s focus on strengthening enforcement and risk management through digital integration.

All fuel transactions from oil companies to petrol stations and end-users will be digitally recorded.

Companies will use fleet cards under SKPS while individuals will use MyKad under BUDI95 for real-time monitoring and enforcement.

The system also enables detection of suspicious activity such as repeated or excessive purchases often linked to smuggling and abuse.

He said this addresses manipulation across the entire sales and purchase chain including at petrol stations long identified as key points in fuel smuggling operations.

The ministry is working closely with the Finance Ministry to flag irregular transactions.

Armizan reminded all parties to use the RON95 petrol subsidy responsibly via fleet cards, MyKad or other approved methods.

Strict action will be taken against any manipulation, abuse or smuggling of subsidised fuel. – Bernama