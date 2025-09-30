70% of Malaysian army veterans choose entrepreneurship after retirement

TEMERLOH: Nearly 70% of the 5,000 Malaysian Armed Forces veterans retiring each year choose entrepreneurship as their second career path.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari confirmed the ministry’s ongoing commitment to supporting veterans through various entrepreneurial schemes and programmes.

The ministry operates the Malaysian Armed Forces Veteran Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme in collaboration with MARA and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

This programme provides annual grants totalling nearly one million ringgit to support veteran entrepreneurs.

Adly announced these details during the Peduli Veteran MADANI programme in Kampung Pangsenam today.

He personally distributed fish food and patin and tilapia fry to veteran entrepreneurs Norizan Johari and Mohd Zaid Kamarul Ismail.

Both veterans have successfully established cage fish farming businesses following their military service.

The ministry also offers transition training through the Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation for retiring personnel.

This training programme lasts between six and eighteen months depending on the chosen field.

Veterans can select training in various sectors including agriculture, automotive and other industrial fields.

The comprehensive support system prepares veterans for successful second careers after military service.

Adly emphasised the ministry’s lifelong commitment to veteran welfare across economic, health and social aspects. – Bernama