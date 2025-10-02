Prince William pays tribute to conservationist Jane Goodall

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William has paid a personal tribute to conservationist Jane Goodall after her death at the age of 91, saying her “boundless curiosity, compassion and pioneering spirit transformed our understanding of the natural world.”

Heir to the throne William said the world’s leading expert on chimpanzee behaviour had inspired him and countless others to work to protect the environment, reported PA Media/dpa news.

His words follow those of his brother Prince Harry, who forged a close bond with the famed primatologist and described her as “a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet and friend to us.”

William, in a message on social media, wrote: “The world has lost an extraordinary voice with the passing of Dame Jane Goodall.”

“Her boundless curiosity, compassion and pioneering spirit transformed our understanding of the natural world.”

“She challenged us all to make a difference and inspired me and countless others to work to protect our planet. Jane Goodall made a difference. W.”

The future king established his Earthshot environmental prize to find solutions to protect the planet.

Goodall was in California on a speaking tour when she died from “natural causes.”- BERNAMA-PA MEDIA/dpa