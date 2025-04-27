SEPANG: The Selangor government has disbursed three months’ worth of rental assistance to 70 victims affected by the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah said the aid, amounting to RM2,000 per month, was transferred directly into the victims’ accounts by the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS).

“Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari instructed that the aid be deposited directly into their accounts.

“The assistance, totalling RM6,000 for three months, has been transferred to about 70 victims so far through LPHS, in coordination with the land office,” he told reporters after the Kampung Angkat MADANI: Kampung Labu Lanjut launching ceremony here today.

Borhan said the number of recipients is expected to increase next week as the process is being carefully managed by various agencies.

Prior to this, Amirudin announced that 396 heads of households affected by the Putra Heights fire are eligible to receive six months of rental assistance, with RM2,000 allocated per month.

The fire on April 1 destroyed 81 homes, with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, while 81 others were partially destroyed. A further 57 homes were impacted but not burned, and 218 homes, including those in Kampung Tengah, Puchong, were unaffected.