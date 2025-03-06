TAPAH: A total of 713 prospects (inmates) in prisons across Perak have been released under licence, through the Ihsan MADANI Licensed Prisoner Release (PBSL) (A Long-Awaited Return) programme, as of May this year.

Perak Prison deputy director senior assistant commissioner Nazri Mohamad said the programme provides an opportunity for eligible prospects to reunite with their families under specific conditions.

He said PBSL, implemented nationwide since 2013, enables selected individuals to benefit from early release privileges.

“In conjunction with this year’s Aidiladha celebration, a total of 22 prospects from Tapah Prison and one from the Batu Gajah Correctional Centre were released under PBSL. Four were handed over directly to their families, while the remainder were placed under district parole supervision.

“A total of 23 inmates, aged between 25 and 60, were selected as Licensed Free Persons (OBB) after fulfilling the required conditions, demonstrating good behaviour, and actively participating in the rehabilitation programmes offered by the prison,” he said.

He said this at a press conference following the Ihsan MADANI PBSL programme, held in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration at the Dewan Budiman, Tapah Prison, here today.

Nazri said that PBSL is conducted monthly to offer inmates with good behaviour an opportunity for early release and to allow them to celebrate festive occasions with their families.

“All individuals released under the programme will continue to be monitored to ensure compliance with the conditions of their release,” he added.

“All prospects released on licence will be monitored by their respective district parole officers. They are not required to report to the parole office, as the officers will visit them at their homes or workplaces after their release,” he said.

Nazri added that the prison department actively collaborates with private companies across various sectors to provide employment opportunities for released individuals.

“Every time the PBSL programme is conducted, there are companies to offer jobs to the prospects. Some of them are placed at the parole office before being absorbed into the workforce.

“Those released under the programme have been able to reintegrate into society, with some earning monthly salaries between RM1,700 and RM3,500, depending on their skills,” he said.