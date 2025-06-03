KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 76,664 applications involving RM17.86 billion under the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme (SJKP) were approved from its implementation in 2008 until Dec 31 last year, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said that of this total, 68,594 applications were from youths aged 40 and below.

“The impact of the SJKP initiative can also be seen through the trend in approved loans. In 2019, only 6,054 applications worth RM329.5 million were approved, but as of Dec 31 last year, this figure had increased by more than 92 per cent, reaching 76,664 applications valued at RM17.86 billion.

“In addition, SJKP has expanded access to housing financing, particularly for first-time homebuyers who typically face difficulties in securing loans, such as those without fixed income or salary slips, including gig economy workers and those in the informal sector,” she said during a question-and-answer session.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Nelson W. Angang, who asked about the impact of the SJKP initiative and whether it has improved homeownership rates, especially among marginalised groups with limited access to housing loans.

Aiman Athirah said SJKP has benefited young people and those in the low- and middle-income groups while reflecting the government’s commitment, particularly through the ministry, to ensuring that every citizen has access to housing, either through ownership or rental.