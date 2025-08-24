8,000 teddy bears form Palestine map in Malaysia solidarity record

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight thousand teddy bears were arranged today at Dataran Merdeka to form a map of Palestine in a powerful display of solidarity.

The installation was made possible through contributions from the public and various non-governmental organisations.

Cinta Gaza Malaysia’s project director Ikmal Islam confirmed the initiative had set a new Malaysia Book of Records milestone.

“Alhamdulillah, thank you. By 5.30 pm, we had managed to gather 8,000 teddy bears from the public and several NGOs,“ he stated during the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025.

“This time, we succeeded in setting a Malaysia Book of Records, and we will continue to strive for the next record,“ Ikmal added.

Visitors to the carnival witnessed thousands of teddy bears of different types and colours arranged to form the Palestine map.

The symbolic gesture represents the more than 18,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza by the Zionist regime’s atrocities.

The Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025 is jointly organised by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations and Cinta Gaza Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim serves as patron of the event under his official patronage.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat-Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” tonight at Dataran Merdeka.

The carnival attracted large crowds from early morning with numerous programmes for visitors. – Bernama