80,000 students participate in Cybersafe in schools programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra), in collaboration with CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), today launched the CyberSAFE in Schools Programme as part of efforts to enhance digital safety awareness among students.

The programme, officiated by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, targets the participation of more than 80,000 students aged between 10 and 17 from 500 schools, comprising 200 Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) and 300 Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) across nine states.

Dr Zaliha said the programme was aimed at raising awareness and building students’ resilience against cyber threats, including online grooming, cyberbullying, online sexual exploitation, the spread of fake news, and the irresponsible use of social media.

“This programme will be implemented over a period of 15 months, involving 500 schools across nine states. It is timely, as cyber threats are an issue that must be addressed from a young age.

“Children need to be taught about cyber security and the actions they can take to protect themselves,” she said after launching the programme at SJKT Thamboosamy Pillai here.

Also present were MITRA Special Task Force Committee chairman P. Prabakaran, who is also the Batu MP and CSM chief executive officer Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab.

The CyberSAFE in Schools programme, which began last month, is conducted interactively over two hours, covering topics such as safe internet usage, social media ethics, password management and the psychological impact of excessive screen time.

The programme also emphasises guidance on identifying false information, in addition to channels for reporting cyber incidents and seeking support.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the programme offered students comprehensive exposure to various aspects of cybersecurity, with their understanding assessed indirectly through quizzes and questions posed by speakers.

“This approach is intended to help students become more aware, gain a deeper understanding, and apply cybersecurity knowledge in their daily lives,” he told Bernama.

He added that three or four students from each school would also be appointed as CyberSAFE ambassadors, who would be trained to serve as agents of change and peer references on cybersecurity issues.