8,500 premises warned following implementation of Act 852 - Dr Dzulkefly

KUALA SELANGOR: A total of 8,500 premises across the country have been issued warnings for violating the The Control Of Smoking Products For Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) that came into effect on Oct 1.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the offences were detected through 283 special operations held in five days involving 4,481 Health Ministry enforcers that ended on Saturday.

“We cannot take enforcement action like imposing compounds, instead only warnings in the form of literature and explanations,” he said at a media conference after a walkabout programme in Selangor here today.

He added that throughout the operation, they also conducted enforcement actions against 12 smokers for smoking in banned areas.

“For smoking offences, we can take stern action according to existing regulations,” he said.

Act 852, which was gazetted on Feb 2, came into effect simultaneously with its regulations and orders effective Oct 1, with some aspects being enforced immediately and others in stages.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly described Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong’s statement regarding the delay in setting up a special taskforce to look into the death of a pathologist in Lahad Datu, Sabah as less than accurate, adding that the taskforce was set up to analyse input from the investigation of the incident in further detail.

Khoo had expressed his dissappointment over the ministry’s announcement on Oct 2 that the taskforce would only be established on Oct 10, more than a month after the passing of Dr. Tay Tien Yaa on Aug 29, cautioning that the delay may hinder justice for Dr Tay and the reforms needed to protect healthcare workers.