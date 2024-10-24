97,866 MARA borrowers blacklisted - Rubiah

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 97,866 or 49 per cent of the total 197,348 active borrowers have been blacklisted by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA).

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang said the move is imposed on borrowers who have not paid their loans for three months and is only applicable within MARA’s management without involving other agencies and ecosystems.

“For students applying for MARA assistance, the process is relatively easy, even if the parents are blacklisted, as negotiations can be carried out. The amount and instalments can be reduced as long as payment is made.

“To ensure student loans are approved, parents don’t have to pay the full amount; they just have to settle the arrears. What is important is that the financing process can be implemented more effectively,” she said during a Q&A session in Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu), who asked about the number of MARA borrowers who have been blacklisted and MARA’s plans to ease conditions for students whose parents have been blacklisted.

Responding to Jalaluddin’s initial question regarding the current number of MARA-sponsored students within and outside the country, Rubiah said 96,857 students currently receive MARA education loans domestically and internationally.

The number includes 90,919 students in the country and 5,938 students abroad.

She said in 2023, MARA achieved a 100 per cent loan repayment collection amounting to RM300 million, while up to the third quarter of this year, the collection rate had reached 70 per cent of the RM400 million target.

In response to a supplementary question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) on the number of MARA loan recipients who are granted exemption from repaying their loans, Rubiah said no MARA borrower is exempt from repayment.

“There is no concept of scholarships; however, the repayment rate is reduced based on their CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average). Some pay only 50 per cent, 30 per cent, or a minimum of 10 per cent of the loan amount, but there is no scenario where 100 per cent is waived. Our concept is loans,” she said.