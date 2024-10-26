MoE intensifying Insani Masyarakat MADANI KV Programme nationwide

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is intensifying the Insani Masyarakat MADANI Vocational College (KV) Programme to increase its presence in schools and communities nationwide.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the programme aims to strengthen community ties with schools and introduce the programme to the community, particularly parents while promoting the skills and expertise of KV students through exhibitions.

“The KV programme reaches out to the community with initiatives such as home repairs and air conditioning maintenance in mosques and suraus, through our students’ skills.

“The community’s continued support for TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) is essential, especially with the recent 2025 Budget announcement of an increased Per Capita Grant (PCG) for TVET.

“This highlights the importance of further expanding TVET in society,” she told reporters after the MADANI Education Carnival and the Insani Masyarakat MADANI KV programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Bakap today, which attracted around 3,000 visitors.

During the tabling of the 2025 Budget, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a 15 percent increase in the PCG for TVET, raising the total allocation to over RM900 million.

The Insani Masyarakat MADANI KV Programme has been established as a signature initiative for vocational colleges under the Ministry of Education’s TVET Division (BPLTV).

Its purpose is to provide direct information on career pathways and educational opportunities in the sector while reinforcing the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen the role of TVET in society.

Meanwhile, BPLTV director Zulkernai Fauzi said the programme includes vocational colleges conducting community service projects in FELDA settlements, Orang Asli villages, elder care homes, and orphanages.

The activities would vary based on each college’s expertise, such as repairing houses, roofs, air conditioning, walls, and fencing.

“This programme aligns with the karamah insaniah concept, which instills values of respect, ethics, and integrity, offering students the chance to demonstrate that community service should be a continuous commitment,“ he said.

The Insani Masyarakat MADANI KV Programme was implemented nationwide, including in Kelantan, Pahang, and Johor.

In the Penang zone, the programme has been active since Oct 15, with participation from the Nibong Tebal, Butterworth, Batu Lanchang, Seberang Perai, Balik Pulau, and Sungai Petani 1 vocational colleges, as well as Sekolah Menengah Teknik Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra.

Each Penang zone vocational college involves 12 students and three lecturers across three communities in the Nibong Tebal constituencies of Sungai Acheh, Sungai Bakap, and Jawi.

The highlight of the programme was today’s MADANI Education Carnival, where the vocational colleges showcased their course offerings, innovation products, beauty and grooming services, KV-made products, free electrical appliance repair, and free oil change services.