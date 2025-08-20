A father’s legacy: Masaud’s cherished Mercedes-Benz

PARIT: For Masaud Mansor, 62, the Mercedes-Benz Model 115 E Series, once owned by his late father, is far more than just a car. It is a cherished family heirloom — a symbol of love, memories, and the unbreakable bond he shared with his father.

Over half a century old, the car continues to roam the roads, not just as a piece of history but as a legacy Masaud is determined to preserve for future generations.

“My father bought this car directly from Germany in 1975. After his passing, I took on the responsibility of maintaining it, and it’s been with me since 1990,“ he shared during the Mercedes Classic Merdeka Convoy at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Layang-Layang Kiri here today.

For Masaud, the car is more than its classic status. It holds priceless memories of his time with his father, moments he will never forget.

Masaud’s love for Mercedes-Benz doesn’t stop with just one model. He proudly owns 13 other Mercedes-Benz cars, including W129, W116, W124, W126, and the iconic SLR 129 — a collection that speaks volumes about his passion for fine engineering.

Born and raised in Lekir, Manjung, Masaud has cultivated strong relationships with expert mechanics in the area, making car maintenance a breeze.

“I’ve been fortunate to know many skilled mechanics who are familiar with the intricacies of these classic engines,” he said, adding that getting spare parts is never an issue due to the network of fellow enthusiasts and owners who help each other out.

To Masaud, maintaining these cars is no different from caring for a new vehicle. “The difference is that modern cars rely more on electronics, while these older models are more mechanical and easier to manage,“ he said.

Masaud, who is also the advisor of the Perak Mercedes-Benz Motor Recreation Club (GPMP), believes this hands-on approach is part of the charm.

Although the cost of maintaining such a collection might seem steep, Masaud doesn’t mind. He spends around RM3,000 to RM4,000 a month on upkeep — a small price for the joy these cars bring him. “It’s a hobby that brings me peace, and it doesn’t feel like a burden,” he added.

Masaud’s admiration for Mercedes-Benz goes beyond its aesthetics. “It’s the technical features that really draw me to these cars. From the strong suspension system to the engine’s durability, they stand the test of time. They remain comfortable, reliable, and relevant even today,” he said.

For him, Mercedes-Benz is more than just a brand — it is a testament to the enduring quality of German engineering.

“Other cars are great too, but for me, Mercedes models have a timeless appeal. It’s not just about the design, but the durability and unmatched performance,“ he explained.

Meanwhile, GPMP president Yusri Yakub highlighted that the event, organised in collaboration with Yayasan Ikhtiar Parit, was special as it brought together over 68 classic Mercedes-Benz cars to mark the country’s 68th Merdeka anniversary.

He added that the 78-kilometre convoy visited various locations within the Parit constituency, aiming to deepen the public’s understanding of independence and foster a sense of patriotism.

“This convoy isn’t just about showcasing classic vehicles. It’s about inspiring the spirit of Merdeka in everyone, especially school students. We hope this initiative will help build excitement as we approach the Merdeka celebration on August 31,” he said. - Bernama