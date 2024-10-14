A-G’s Report recommends immediate implementation of intervention measures to ensure 12MP projects completed on schedule

KUALA LUMPUR: The Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 3/2024 recommends immediate intervention measures to ensure that projects planned under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), including those behind schedule (sick projects), are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

According to the report, based on the performance of the Fourth Rolling Plan (RP4) of the 12MP development projects as of Aug 26, 2024, 169 projects or 4.3% are classified as Behind Schedule (Sick), 114 projects (2.9%) are classified as Behind Schedule, and 258 projects (6.5%) are classified as No Progress.

The Auditor-General also recommends that the Chief Secretary of the Ministry or the Head of Department (Controlling Officer) conduct more thorough and continuous monitoring, according to the report presented in Parliament today.

“It is to ensure that the implementation of development projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan can be fully completed by the end of 2025 as planned,“ the report stated.

“The responsible ministries and departments must update information in the MyProjek system from time to time to ensure that project implementation performance is reported accurately.”

Additionally, the Auditor-General reported that by the end of 2023, 2,442 projects or 29.5% were at the post-implementation stage, 3,404 projects (41.1%) were in the implementation stage, 2,323 projects (28.1%) were at the pre-implementation stage, while 110 projects (1.3%) were cancelled and under review.

The Auditor-General also stated that the project expenditure performance for the period 2021 to 2023 was RM231.920 billion, which exceeded the approved allocation of RM222.756 billion for the same period.

According to the report, the amount reached 55.9% of the allocation ceiling of RM415 billion for the 12MP period after the Mid-Term Review of the 12MP.