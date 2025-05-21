Aaron calls on Malaysians to cherish, preserve country’s rich culture

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians should continue appreciating, preserving, and celebrating the rich cultural heritage that exists in the country’s diverse society, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said Malaysia is a unique nation, home to people of various races, ethnicities, languages, and beliefs, where this diversity has never been a barrier to progress, but instead serves as a valuable asset in enriching the country’s national identity.

“In conjunction with the World Day for Cultural Diversity, which is celebrated on May 21 every year, I would like to call on all Malaysians to continue cherishing, safeguarding and embracing our cultural richness.

“In today’s world, which is increasingly polarised by racist sentiments, extremism and narrow identity concepts, we need to emerge as a model of a harmonious and diverse society, guided by the values ​​of moderation, mutual respect and open dialogue,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

According to him, the World Day for Cultural Diversity was introduced by the United Nations (UN) in 2002 in recognition of the role of culture in shaping peace, sustainability and development.

Aaron said the celebration aimed to promote intercultural dialogue, build mutual understanding and instil tolerance among communities of diverse backgrounds.

He said the Malay traditions, Chinese heritage, Indian culture, indigenous customs of Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the various minority communities, contributed to the diversity in food, art, clothing, religious ceremonies, music, dance and language that made Malaysia known internationally.

“Moderation is not just a principle, but an approach to life that rejects extremes and chooses a balanced middle path.

In diversity, we need to instil the value of acceptance and understand that differences are not a threat, but a unifying force. Through respect between communities and open communication, we can resolve misunderstandings, build empathy and strengthen bonds as Malaysians united in diversity,“ he said.

He said the World Day for Cultural Diversity celebration should be a catalyst for efforts to instil cross-cultural understanding, strengthen dialogue between communities and strengthen the identity of Malaysians as a nation united in diversity.

At the same time, he called on the people to continue to preserve and nurture the country’s cultural treasures for a more peaceful, prosperous and harmonious future for Malaysia.