KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today renewed his media accreditation at the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration at the World Trade Centre (WTCKL) here.

The service is provided at a special counter set up by the Information Department (JaPen) at the lobby of Dewan Merdeka.

The card, bearing the serial number H70027 and labelled PMO (Prime Minister’s Office), was issued under the gold category, designating the holder as a media coordinator.

Anwar was accompanied by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and Secretary-General of the Communications Ministry Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, its Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

The first time the Prime Minister was issued the card was when he attended the culmination of the 2023 HAWANA celebration held in Ipoh.

The Media Accreditation Card is an identification document issued to media practitioners from media agencies and companies that are registered and certified by the government through JaPen for a specified period.

There are five categories of cards issued, namely the green one for official government media, blue for local media (print and electronic), grey for digital media, red for international media and gold for media coordinators.