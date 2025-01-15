KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for recognising Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) as the sole gas aggregator in Sarawak.

He said in a statement today that the Sarawak government, together with Petros, is committed to working closely with the federal government and Petronas to ensure the smooth execution of Petros’ role.

“I wish to express my deepest appreciation to the Prime Minister for the statement he made during his press conference in Abu Dhabi regarding the Petronas-Petros issue, which among others, clearly recognises and acknowledges Petros as the sole gas aggregator in Sarawak,“ he said.

According to him, the collaboration would ensure uninterrupted gas supply for consumers, including investors, which is vital for Sarawak’s economic progress.

“The Sarawak government also appreciates the roles of the federal government and Petronas in resolving this issue. This would enhance collaboration between the federal and Sarawak government, Petronas and Petros,“ he said.

Abang Johari said such strategic collaborations would drive Malaysia and Sarawak, in particular, towards becoming an energy hub.

“This cooperation will enhance Malaysia’s global competitiveness in attracting investments, technological research and new industries, particularly petrochemical derivatives and thus, aligned towards the creation of high-paying jobs and the economic growth of the nation,“ he added.

Anwar said on Tuesday that issues related to Petronas and Petros regarding gas distribution rights in Sarawak had been resolved through a series of negotiations, including his meeting with Abang Johari on Jan 1.

He said while Petros has been granted authority as a gas aggregator, it will not interfere with Petronas’ existing operations.

“Petronas retains its authority nationwide but allows Sarawak control over gas distribution for domestic purposes. This exemplifies cooperation between the two entities,” he told Malaysian reporters during a press conference at the conclusion of his visit to the United Arab Emirates.