KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet for elevating Malaysia’s stature while chairing ASEAN this year.

He said Malaysia’s leadership at the regional level has earned recognition from ASEAN member states as well as external partners who appreciate Malaysia’s approach as a multiracial and multi-religious nation living in harmony.

“We have seen several recognitions given by our ASEAN partners who observe how we develop our country with people of different races and religions living under one roof as one big family.

“In this regard, we in Sarawak certainly give our full support towards positioning Malaysia as a nation respected by the world today,” he said.

He was speaking at the 2025 Sarawak-level Gawai Dayak celebration dinner held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here last night.

With the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Abang Johari said the state government is committed to realising the ASEAN Grid project, which has great potential and would enable Sarawak to play a strategic role as a major energy hub in the region.

“I had a brief discussion with the Prime Minister earlier, and I hope that one of the strategies we adopt will help realise your vision for the ASEAN Grid, which will provide an economic development boost to ASEAN, particularly through Malaysia’s contribution,” he said.

The Premier also said the presence of Anwar and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the cultural event reflected the strong relationship between the Federal Government and Sarawak.

“In fact, I was informed that the Prime Minister had another engagement scheduled for tonight. But he said, ‘No, I want to go to Sarawak’... This reflects the close bond of brotherhood,” he added.

Themed ‘Peji Kenep Panau Pegep’, which means ‘United We Progress’ in the Kayan ethnic language, the event featured traditional performances by the Orang Ulu, Bidayuh and Iban communities.

The celebration was graced by the presence of Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

Also in attendance, among others, were Dewan Negara President Senator Datuk Awang Bemee Bin Awang Ali Basah, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, and Gawai Dayak celebration main organising committee chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.