KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Ministers and Cabinet Ministers conveyed their condolences to Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg over the death of the Sarawak Premier’s wife Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a statement, described her passing as a great loss to the people of the state.

He added that her loss is not only felt by her immediate family but is also mourned by the people of Sarawak, who greatly valued her contributions and service.

“The Premier’s late wife, whom I had the honour of knowing, was a gracious and gentle soul who was deeply committed to charitable and social work, especially in empowering women and communities in Sarawak.

“I represented the federal government this morning in visiting the Sarawak Premier’s family, conveying our condolences and expressing the solidarity and prayers of all Malaysians in this time of sorrow.

“I pray that Allah will shower His mercy upon her soul, forgive all her sins, and place her among the righteous. May Abang Johari and his family be granted strength, patience and acceptance in facing this trying time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, in a Facebook post, expressed his condolences and described her passing as a significant loss to the people of Sarawak.

“It is a great loss not only to the family of the deceased but also to the people of Sarawak. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Premier and all members of her family,“ he said.

Several Cabinet Ministers also conveyed their condolences through official statements and social media posts.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil prayed that the Sarawak Premier and his family be granted strength and patience during this difficult time.

“Our prayers are with Tan Sri. May Allah SWT accept all the good deeds of the deceased, forgive her sins and place her among the righteous,” he said.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu also described her passing as a significant loss, not only to her family but also to the state of Sarawak.

“May Allah shower her soul with mercy, forgive her sins, and grant her a place among the righteous. May the Premier and his family be granted strength and patience in this time of grief,” he said.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri described the deceased as an influential woman and a strong supporter of the Sarawak Premier’s leadership.

“The deceased was a calm yet influential figure, offering unwavering support to the Premier’s leadership—quietly, yet with remarkable strength.

“Behind every great leader stands a devoted and loyal partner who plays a vital role in strengthening the family unit and fostering harmony within society,“ she said.

Nancy said the deceased’s maternal warmth and gentle nature are fondly remembered not only by her family but also by the people of Sarawak, many of whom were touched by her presence, whether directly or indirectly.

Other ministers who also conveyed their condolences to the Sarawak Premier were Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa; Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali; Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo; and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Juma’ani passed away at a private medical centre in Kuching at 3.34 am. She was 76.