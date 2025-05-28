Acid attack victim undergoes fourth surgery

KOTA BHARU: Spa owner Nor Faziera Muda, who was a victim of an acid attack, underwent her fourth surgery on her affected areas today, her husband, Muhammad Syahrul Ikhwan Seri Buana, said.

He added that his wife was wheeled into the surgery ward at around 6 pm today, but was unsure of her current condition, and had been informed that the doctors would likely examine all affected areas.

“For now, I’m just praying for her speedy recovery so that can return home to be with the family,“ he said.

The victim, who has three daughters aged one to seven years, was splashed with acid by three assailants in Beris Kubur Besar, Bachok on May 17.

Two suspects, a woman, 38, and a man, 45, were subsequently arrested by the police at at a rubber factory in Kuala Krai, where they work, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said.

He added that the police had collected samples of the suspected acid from the scene, as well as from the suspects’ workplace and that they were being analysed by the Chemistry Department to determine if they match.

Investigations are still ongoing, including efforts to identify all individuals involved in the incident.