ALOR GAJAH: The acquisition of 30 used F/A-18C/D Hornet fighter jets from Kuwait is expected to be finalised this year once all the documentation between the Kuwait Air Force (KAF) and the United States is settled soon, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

“So far, the procurement of the 30 aircraft is in the final stages of discussion following KAF’s green light after both parties agreed in principle with our intention to obtain the aircraft immediately,” he added.

He told reporters this after officiating the Hi-Tea ceremony and presentation of Disability Awards to Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Veterans at Dewan Penyayang, Ajor Gajah Social Welfare office here today.

Adly said the procurement of the fighter jets is to increase the assets owned by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), further strengthening the country’s defence.

He said the purchase of the fighter jets would not be a waste as they could still be used for a long time.

“There is an urgent need for the acquisition of the used fighter jets from KAF compared to buying new ones, which will require an uncertain amount of waiting period,” he said.