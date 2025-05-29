KUALA LUMPUR: The active participation of the United States (US) in the recent Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25) reflects Washington’s continued commitment to defence cooperation and security diplomacy in the region.

This was stated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he received a courtesy call from the Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (US INDOPACOM) Admiral Samuel J. Paparo at his office in Putrajaya today.

Also present were US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan and senior officials.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the meeting created an opportunity for the exchange of views on various regional issues and common interests, including efforts to strengthen the long-standing bilateral defence relationship.

“We agree that this close cooperation needs to be further strengthened,“ he said.