SHAH ALAM: A male actor and singer suspected of committing sexual misconduct against a 17-year-old girl recently will be charged in the Putrajaya Court next Tuesday. (June 17).

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the prosecution directive against the suspect was received today from the Selangor Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“The suspect will be charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for committing physical sexual misconduct against the victim.

“The Royal Malaysia Police is committed to ensuring justice is served. A thorough investigation was conducted to protect the victim’s rights and uphold the transparency of the legal process,” he said in a statement today.

On June 4, it was reported that police arrested a well-known actor and singer for allegedly committing sexual misconduct against a teenage girl at a hotel in the state.