KUALA LUMPUR: Any act or statement that could threaten harmony between races and religions in the country are unacceptable and cannot be compromised with, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said.

As a multiracial country, all Malaysians must nurture the prosperity and peace by not allowing any statement or act that can offend the sensitivities of any party, he said.

“We must put an end to such acts,” he posted on X in response to a viral post on social media about a corn seller placing a sales announcement with racial sentiments.

He urged Malaysians to uphold the Rukun Negara as a daily practice, especially the principle of Courtesy and Morality.

“We should instil a spirit of mutual respect and understanding among us all.

“I urge everyone to strengthen national unity by respecting the differences that exist and to prioritise unity for the common good,” he added.