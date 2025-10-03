BlueShark Malaysia projects threefold surge in its e-motorcycle sales this year

KUALA LUMPUR: BlueShark Malaysia, an electric vehicle technology company, expects to triple its sales of electric motorcycles (e-bikes) in the country this year.

The optimistic projection is based on government subsidies, expanding battery-swapping networks and partnerships with local companies.

BlueShark Asean group CEO Jeff Chong said the company is banking on Malaysia’s push for green mobility, with initiatives such as the RM2,400 MariiCas subsidy, which makes EV bikes more affordable.

“With our aggressive expansion strategy, enhanced infrastructure and strong industry partnerships, we believe this will be a breakthrough year for EV motorcycles in Malaysia,“ Chong told SunBiz.

He noted that the government’s green mobility procurement plan begins in 2025 and targets full adoption by 2030.

“The government is highly supportive of this initiative. With fuel prices expected to rise, possibly by mid-year, more consumers will consider EVs over internal combustion engine motorcycles,“ he said.

BlueShark is working closely with government agencies to accelerate adoption.

“The public sector is increasingly adopting EV bikes, and financing options from Aeon Credit further support affordability. Malaysia’s direction is clear – green mobility is moving forward,“ Chong said.

He also noted that listed companies must now declare their carbon footprint. This has been the case for Main Market-listed firms since 2024, and all listed companies are required to comply from this year onwards.

“Companies are evaluating their Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions. We offer solutions for both Scope 2 and Scope 3,“ he said.

BlueShark anticipates strong business-to-business growth from 2025 to 2030 and plans to launch a targeted strategy this year to capture the business-to-consumer market.

Further to that, BlueShark is rapidly expanding its battery-swapping infrastructure in collaboration with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) to address range anxiety and improve accessibility.

“Our battery-swapping programme has seen significant growth – usage has surged 400-500% from early 2024 to the year’s end,“ Chong said.

Currently, swap stations are available at 20 Petronas locations, with nationwide expansion planned.

“The stations are already in Johor, Penang and the Klang Valley,“ Chong said, adding that customers who initially charged their e-bikes at home are now opting for battery swapping for convenience.

Chong said demand is rising among businesses and government agencies seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Early adopters include Lazada, Pos Malaysia, DHL and local municipalities. This aligns with Malaysia’s green mobility goals, with the government planning full-scale EV adoption in procurement by 2030.”

BlueShark first entered the market in South Korea, where it currently holds the No.1 market share. Since then, the company has expanded to Europe through a partnership with Keeway and is now present in Italy, England, Macau, Japan, Taiwan, Jordan, Malaysia and Thailand.

“Next, we are expanding into Indonesia and the Philippines,“ Chong said.

The outlook for e-mobility in Malaysia and Asia is promising, driven by government incentives, infrastructure development, and increased consumer interest in sustainable transportation. Similarly, Thailand’s local EV production is set to rise, with Chinese automakers’ involvement expected to intensify market competition.

Across Asia, countries are investing in charging infrastructure and offering incentives to promote EV usage, reflecting a regional shift towards sustainable mobility solutions.