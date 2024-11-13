Adam Radlan’s trial: RM2.6m transferred to Bayu Bumiraya Sdn Bhd account - Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court was told today that MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd had transferred RM2.6 million into the account of Bayu Bumiraya Sdn Bhd.

A manager of CIMB Bank Tunku Abdul Rahman branch, Rahimi Mohamed Ramli, 48, said that the amount was transferred through seven transactions between Jan 31 and Dec 31, 2022.

“Based on MIE Infrastructure & Energy statements, I confirm that there were four transactions of RM500,000, RM300,000, RM200,000, and RM100,000, made in the name of Bayu Bumiraya Sdn Bhd.

“I also confirm that there were three money transfers to other accounts, each totalling RM500,000. The remarks noted for these transactions were ‘Adam Radlan Bin Ada Project Fees’, ‘Bayu Bumiraya Sdn Project Fees’, and ‘PV 9060’,“ according to the third prosecution witness, reading from his witness statement before Judge Suzana Hussin during the trial of Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad, who is facing 12 charges of corruption and money laundering related to Jana Wibawa projects.

During previous proceedings, the first prosecution witness, Companies Commission of Malaysia assistant registrar R. Harshini, 34, confirmed that Adam Radlan was the director and shareholder of Bayu Bumiraya Sdn Bhd from the date of his appointment on Oct 9, 2013, until Jan 25, 2023.

Earlier, a bank officer from Public Bank Berhad Setia Alam Branch, Ng Choo Li, 50, confirmed that there were two transfers, each amounting to RM100,000 from Nepturis Sdn Bhd bank account to the Bayu Bumiraya account on April 5, 2022.

Adam Radlan, 43, is facing a charge of soliciting a cash bribe of between 3.5 to seven per cent of an RM47.8 million road construction project from Mat Jusoh Mamat, the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He is also charged with another count of accepting a bribe of RM500,000 from the same individual as an inducement to help the company secure the same project, which spanned from Jalan Sungai Adam to Kampung Banat in Perlis, from the government through direct negotiations.

Adam Radlan is also facing three charges of receiving bribes totalling RM4.1 million from Lian Tian Chuan and Mat Jusoh as payment for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE Infrastructure & Energy secure two Jana Wibawa projects. Additionally, he is accused of soliciting a bribe of RM2 million from Lian in exchange for assisting Nepturis in obtaining the same projects.

All the charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

He also faces seven money laundering charges amounting to more than RM3 million under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The offences were allegedly committed around Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya between March 2021 and January 2023.

The trial will resume on Jan 15 next year.