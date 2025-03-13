Addressing surge in ADHD cases an uphill battle

KUALA LUMPUR: As Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) cases surge, Malaysia’s healthcare system grapples with long waits, high costs and a specialist shortage.

Experts warn that without urgent reforms, many cases will go undiagnosed, leaving individuals without the support they need.

Malaysian Psychiatric Association president Dr Mohd Fadzli Mohamad Isa told theSun: “The healthcare system is ill-equipped to handle the increasing number of ADHD cases.

“We need a more inclusive and adaptable approach, with greater financial and human resource support.”

Mohd Fadzli also said diagnosing ADHD remains an uphill battle, adding that many general practitioners lack awareness, and families often hesitate to seek psychiatric assessments due to stigma.

“There is a misconception that ADHD is just about hyperactivity or bad parenting.

“Some believe children will simply outgrow it, which delays critical intervention.”

He said the public should not wait for mild symptoms to escalate.

“Early screening and regular follow-ups are crucial to managing the condition before it significantly impacts daily life,” said Mohd Fadzli.

According to ADHD Malaysia, global statistics show that approximately 3.4% of the population experience ADHD.

Applying this prevalence to Malaysia’s 32.7 million people, this translates to roughly one million individuals, many of whom are undiagnosed due to lack of awareness and accessible screening.

Government data highlights a sharp rise in diagnoses among children.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad reported that cases had jumped from 79 in 2013 to 268 in 2023, a number experts said was still far below the actual prevalence rate.

International Islamic University Malaysia child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Rozanizam Zakaria said ADHD diagnoses in Malaysia have increased due to greater awareness, improved screening tools and better detection of previously undiagnosed cases.

Yet, many remain hesitant to seek help, fearing medication or assuming treatment offers little benefit, he added.

Rozanizam said these misconceptions persist due to lack of public education.

“We need nationwide awareness campaigns, professional training and community support programmes,” he said.

He added that Malaysia’s mental health system is overstretched, with long waiting lists and a shortage of specialists.

While government hospitals offer subsidised treatment, the demand far exceeds capacity.

“We need more trained professionals, including general practitioners who can handle ADHD cases at the primary care level,” Rozanizam said.

He also shared Mohd Fadzli’s view on persistent misconceptions about ADHD.

“Some also fear medication and see no need for intervention.

“The key signs of ADHD include persistent difficulty focusing, easy distractibility, forgetfulness and struggling to complete tasks.”

In adults, Rozanizam said ADHD often manifests in ways beyond childhood hyperactivity.

“Difficulty focusing, chronic procrastination, poor time management and emotional dysregulation are common symptoms. Without treatment, ADHD can disrupt careers, relationships and mental health.”

Beyond healthcare, Rozanizam said the education system also fell short in supporting students with ADHD.

He also stressed that the government should introduce nationwide screening, particularly for high-risk groups including children with literacy challenges or severe behavioural issues.

“Government hospitals offer subsidised care, but long wait times remain a challenge.

“Some NGOs provide affordable therapy, and schools could implement behavioural interventions at minimal cost.”