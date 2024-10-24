Adeline Chang fined RM7,000 for posting offensive communications on Facebook

SEPANG: The owner of a Facebook account ‘Adeline Chang’ was fined RM7,000 by the Sepang Sessions Court here for initiating the transmission of offensive communications regarding a five-year-old boy.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman meted out the fine on Chang Pei Yi, 24, after she pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act with posting a photograph of a minor online and captioning it with offensive remarks at about 11 pm on May 30 this year.

Ahmad Fuad, before handing down the sentence, said Chang’s action had tarnished the dignity of the boy and his family and reminded the people of the principles of Rukun Negara, especially on courtesy and morality.

He advised Chang to avoid publicising personal issues, especially when they could harm others.

“You have to remember your position as an influencer, you have good postings only,” he said.

Chang paid the fine.

The prosecution was handled by a prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri while Chang was represented by lawyer Muhammad Rhastdan Abdul Wahab.