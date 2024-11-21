Afghanistan Education Ministry visit proves M’sia’s education system is recognised - Abim

KUALA LUMPUR: The visit to the Ministry of Education (MOE) by a delegation from the Afghanistan Education Ministry highlights the recognition of Malaysia’s education system by foreign countries as a model to be emulated, said the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM).

ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin said that MOE’s openness in welcoming the Afghan delegation also reflects Malaysia’s commitment to advocating for education for all, including women.

“The willingness of the Islamic world, particularly countries like Afghanistan, to focus on education should be given attention, especially when they consider Malaysia as a reference model in various aspects, including co-curricular activities, primary and secondary education, as well as teacher training.

“ABIM believes that the country has a significant opportunity to play a strategic role as a progressive Islamic nation that upholds the principles of justice, freedom, and the right to education for all,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Fahmi emphasised that Malaysia’s efforts to uphold the principles of justice and the right to education for all should not be doubted, as they support universally agreed values, particularly women empowerment through education.

“...this visit proves the credibility of MOE, led by Fadhlina Sidek and his deputy Wong Kah Woh...This opportunity should also be seized to showcase the strength of the culture of peaceful coexistence practised in this country,“ he said.

During a press conference at the Parliament Media Centre, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng called for an explanation from Fadhlina regarding the visit.

He said that the visit has raised questions given that Malaysia does not have diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, adding that there is no need for Malaysia to engage with a country that practices discrimination against women.