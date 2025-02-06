PETALING JAYA: Laboratory tests have confirmed African Swine Fever (ASF) infection in six wild boar carcasses discovered across two locations in Selangor between late April and mid-May.

The Selangor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) received multiple reports about the dead animals found along Jalan Tebrau 1 and Dataran Ukay areas, according to New Straits Times.

Selangor Perhilitan director Wan Mohd Adib Wan Mohd Yusoh explained that departmental investigators conducted initial examinations at each discovery site before collecting samples for analysis.

“Tissue samples underwent internal testing at Perhilitan’s Ex-Situ Conservation Division before being forwarded to the Central Zone Veterinary Laboratory operated by the Veterinary Services Department for comprehensive evaluation,“ he stated.

Official confirmation of ASF infection came on May 20 through quantitative PCR testing methods, validating the presence of the viral disease in the specimens.

Wan Mohd Adib emphasised that ASF exclusively affects pigs, both wild and domesticated varieties, and presents no health threat to humans or other animal species. The contagious viral infection does not pose public health risks.

Perhilitan continues coordinating with veterinary services, local councils, and partner agencies to monitor the outbreak, safely remove infected carcasses, and sanitise affected zones following established biosecurity measures.

Enhanced surveillance efforts include examining additional carcasses found in surrounding areas and monitoring wildlife health in high-risk locations whilst preparing for potential similar incidents elsewhere.

The director urged residents to avoid contact with any discovered wild animal remains, particularly wild boar carcasses, and immediately notify authorities rather than handling the situation independently.

Citizens should report wildlife-related incidents through Perhilitan’s dedicated hotline at 1-800-88-5151 whilst avoiding the circulation of unverified information that could generate public alarm.