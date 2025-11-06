KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s representation to drop three additional money laundering charges involving RM27 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The matter was informed by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul when the case came up for mention before High Court Judge K.Muniandy.

“My Lord, I’m here to to inform the court that the representation has been rejected and the prosecution is going to proceed with the trial. My instructions are to inform the court of the matter and to seek trial dates,” he said.

At the same time, the prosecutor asked the court for a longer time as he needed more time to obtain documents as well as to prepare witness statements.

On Feb 3, 2019, Najib claimed trial to three charges of money laundering by accepting illegal proceeds amounting to RM27 million through his three AmPrivate Banking accounts at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, AmBank Group Building, Jalan Raja Chulan on July 8, 2014.

Earlier, Mohd Ashrof informed the court that SRC’s RM42 million case, which was previously presided over by then High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali (now a Court of Appeal Judge), involved 807 exhibits.

He stated that these exhibits are required for use in the current trial.

“Therefore, My Lord, the prosecution will be formally requesting the registry of the High Court to return those exhibits to the prosecution for this case. I have been informed that this will require a little bit of time, and therefore, we are humbly seeking for a longer trial date to be fixed,” said the prosecutor.

Meanwhile, Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah suggested that the court grant a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for his client, to avoid burdening the court’s docket and to allow the prosecution time to prepare without prejudice.

“My Lord, the charges were preferred in 2019, and the representation was submitted on July 31, 2023. The defence believes there is merit to the representation due to the conclusive nature of the first SRC trial and subsequent appeals.

“The case has been ongoing since 2019, and the delay has spanned six years. Documents related to SRC are scattered across various courts, including the Federal Court and civil proceedings,” said the lawyer.

The judge then asked the prosecutor for his view on the DNAA application, to which Mohd Ashrof said he disagreed as the prosecution was ready to proceed with the trial.

“I disagree. However, regarding the documentation, I humbly request more time to obtain the necessary documents,” Mohd Ashrof reiterated.

The court then fixed June 20 to decide on the DNAA application by Najib.

The former Pekan MP was charged under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both upon conviction.

Najib is currently serving a jail term in Kajang Prison for the misappropriation of RM42 million in the SRC International funds case.

On Sept 2, 2022, he filed a petition for a royal pardon, following which on Jan 29, 2024 the Pardons Board halved his jail term from 12 to six years and reduced the fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.