PETALING JAYA: No Malaysians were on Air India flight AI171 that crash near Ahmedabad Airport during takeoff today.

Wisma Putra confirmed this in a statement, saying the Consulate General of Malaysia in Mumbai, is closely monitoring the situation following reports of the crash.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787, was en route from Ahmedabad to Gatwick and was reportedly carrying approximately 242 passengers.

“The Consulate General of Malaysia in Mumbai has confirmed that no Malaysians were on the plane. The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if necessary.”