AGC warns against threats to judicial processes in Zara Qairina case

KOTA BHARU: The Attorney General’s Chambers has urged the public to respect ongoing judicial processes including the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar stressed that the department will not tolerate any threats or comments that could intimidate witnesses such as those received by Dr Jessie Hiu from the Forensic Department of Queen Elizabeth Hospital I.

He stated that they will not hesitate to take stern action against any party who interferes with the judicial process including the intimidation of witnesses or the making of threats.

The AGC views gravely the actions taken against the witness in the Zara Qairina inquest as her testimony is crucial in assisting the Coroner’s Court to reach a just decision.

Therefore any form of threat or behaviour that could endanger the lives of witnesses will not be taken lightly according to his statement to reporters after launching the Sekolah Angkat MADANI programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Long Gafar.

Police earlier arrested a 61-year-old man in the compound of the Semporna district police headquarters on suspicion of threatening the pathologist involved in the Zara Qairina inquest.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the arrest followed a report filed last Friday about criminal threats posted on Facebook targeting Dr Hiu.

Mohd Dusuki emphasised that the case will be investigated thoroughly and expedited to serve justice for all parties concerned.

He acknowledged the need for patience as the inquest involves multiple witnesses documents and other elements necessary for a comprehensive investigation.

Zara Qairina died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she had been admitted a day earlier after being found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel in Papar.

The AGC ordered her remains exhumed for a post-mortem on August 8 before announcing a formal inquest into her death on August 13.

Meanwhile Mohd Dusuki allocated 100,000 ringgit to upgrade SK Long Gafar to provide a more conducive learning environment that supports excellence for both teachers and pupils. – Bernama