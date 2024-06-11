AGC yet to decide on Sanusi’s second representation over sedition charges

SHAH ALAM: The Attorney-General Chamber (AGC) has yet to decide on Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s second representation for the sedition charges against him to be dropped.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud, when informing the matter during the mention of the case before High Court judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin, today, then requested a new date for a decision on the representation.

“We are still examining the representation by the accused. We are still unable to provide the results today. I suggest a new mention date for us to get the decision, which is Dec 10, 2024,” he said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Hasshahari Johari Mawi, representing Muhammad Sanusi, confirmed the matter and did not object to the new date proposed by the prosecution.

The sedition charges against Sanusi were over his remarks about the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the setting up of the Unity Government during a political talk at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak last year.

The representation is the second by Sanusi. The first representation by the Jeneri Assemblyman was dismissed by the AGC in May this year.

Judge Aslam then set Dec 10 for mention to get the decision on the representation.

During the proceedings of the case last Sept 27, lawyer Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, representing Muhammad Sanusi, requested that the charges against his client be withdrawn as the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had agreed to accept his apology.

This was confirmed by lawyer Datuk Seri Salehuddin Saidin, who is holding a watching brief for the Sultan of Selangor. He said there was a written reply from the Sultan agreeing to pardon Muhammad Sanusi.

On July 18, 2023, Muhammad Sanusi pleaded not guilty at the Selayang Sessions Court to the two charges, and the case was transferred to the Shah Alam High Court on Feb 1 for trial.

According to the charges, he is accused of making seditious remarks at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak, at 11 pm on July 11, 2023.

He is charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, which carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment or a fine of RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.